Experimental space plane captures stunning Earth selfie during secretive mission

A fascinating image of Earth has been captured and shared during a top-secret space mission.

The United States Space Force published the photo from its X-37B on X (formerly Twitter). It shows the side of its plane with our home planet in the distance.

"An X-37B onboard camera, used to ensure the health and safety of the vehicle, captures an image of Earth while conducting experiments in [highly elliptical orbit] in 2024," the Space Force wrote in the caption.

Not only has the image given us a beautiful perspective of Earth, it also provides some insight into the recent X-37B mission which is still mostly under wraps. Launching in December 2023, it marks the seventh mission for the United States Space Force and is referred to as X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle (OTV-7).

The first X-37B spacecraft launched in 2010, which means Earth has been orbited as part of the top secret mission for over 4,000 days across seven different missions.

While the ultimate purpose of the space craft and its mission remain classified, this photo is a welcomed insight.

In a statement shared the month before, the space agency said it would be, “operating the reusable spaceplane in new orbital regimes, experimenting with future space domain awareness technologies, and investigating the radiation effects on materials provided by NASA.”

The newly released image suggests the vehicle was able to execute, “a series of first-of-kind maneuvers called aerobraking, to safely change its orbit using minimal fuel.” The X-37B vehicle previously tested beaming solar power from space and thermal protection systems, Space.com reports.

The Air Force once did give a hint about the purpose of the mission in a statement : "The X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle, or OTV, is an experimental test program to demonstrate technologies for a reliable, reusable, unmanned space test platform for the US Air Force.”

It continued: "The primary objectives of the X-37B are twofold; reusable spacecraft technologies for America’s future in space and operating experiments which can be returned to, and examined, on Earth. Technologies being tested in the program include advanced guidance, navigation and control, thermal protection systems, avionics, high temperature structures and seals, conformal reusable insulation, lightweight electromechanical flight systems, advanced propulsion systems, advanced materials and autonomous orbital flight, reentry and landing."

