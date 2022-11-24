Fans of Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell and Firewall rejoice- BBC Radio 4 will be running an eight-part drama adaptation of the two.

BBC announced on Wednesday that the beloved video game and book based upon the video game had been turned into a drama that will begin airing on Friday, 2 December.

The eight-part series will follow veteran Fourth Echelon agent Sam Fisher as he is recruiting the next generation of Splinter Cell operatives for the National Security Agency.

But like the original Splinter Cell and Firewall books, Fisher is facing a deadly adversary.

"When a lethal assassin from Fisher's past returns from the dead on a mission of murder, he is thrust into a race against time as a sinister threat to global security is revealed," a press release from BBC says.

The new drama marks the first time fans get to catch up with agent Fisher in nine years. The last time a Splinter Cell game or book was released was in 2013.

"Can’t wait for this, my favourite Stealth game," a Twitter user wrote.

While fans were excited to hear the new Splinter Cell adaptation, others were confused about a radio version of the video game.

"This can't be real...right?" a Twitter user wrote.

"A sentence I didn't think I'd read today," Jordan tweeted.

Some were disappointed the announcement was not that of a new video game.



Ubisoft revealed last year, game makers were in the process of creating a remake of the first Splinter Cell game, although when that will be released is unclear.

For now, Splinter Cell and Firewall fans can sit around the fire this coming December and get a taste of the future of agent Fisher on BBC Radio 4.

