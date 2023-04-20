Your Spotify activity can now be added to BeReal posts

Bereal is all about being authentic by taking a daily photo whenever the yellow hazard notification appears - and now people can add what song they're listening to at the time with Spotify.

The music streaming platform has launched a new integration with the photo sharing app and the new feature allows users to share what they're listening to on Spotify by including this in their BeReal post.

(So if you're listening to a guilty pleasure track when the notification strikes and you take a snap, everyone on your feed will see what tune you're playing FYI).

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

"BeReal is designed to capture and share authentic moments in your daily life with your closest friends. Combining audio from Spotify with BeReal adds another layer of authentic personalization and connection to your BeReal," Spotify said in a press release.

From today (April 20), BeReal and Spotify users on Android and iOS in Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Australia, and the U.S. will be able to use and experience this feature, with the company noting more countries will eventually have this feature too.

Here's how to intergrate your Spotify with BeReal:

There are two ways to do this:

Eligible users—or even soon-to-be users—can do this by tapping on the music icon that’s shown before posting their BeReal.

Otherwise, within the BeReal app, navigate to “Settings,” then “Music,” and follow the prompts to connect to Spotify.

And then:

After this the song or podcast you’re listening to on Spotify will be automatically added at the time you take a photo on BeReal with the music artwork appearing at the bottom of your camera lens.

When you go on your BeReal feed, friends who are also listening to music on Spotify at the time they post will also appear and users can preview the track that have been posted.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.