If you're a fan of strawberries, you might want to look away now.

Thousands of people's days have been ruined thanks to one Twitter user, who shared a video showing a strawberry under a microscope.

In the clip that's been viewed over two million times, the man apologises for what people were about to watch. It shows a researcher slicing a section of strawberry skin and placing it under the instrument.

The strawberry was covered in small mites crawling over the small piece of fruit.

Inevitably, the post was met with thousands of responses from queasy users.

"You are not sorry at all or you wouldn't have posted this," one hit back, while another added: "Can’t trust fruit whose seeds are on the outside."

A third was quick to highlight: "There are mites that live on your body. They are everywhere. If it makes you sick, don't look at it under a microscope."

So, consider this a friendly reminder to wash your fruit, as this isn't the first time it's surfaced on social media.

In a post last year, one TikToker urged followers to wash their fruit thoroughly.

"After nearly 25 years of living, TikTok taught me how to properly wash strawberries," she wrote "They are FILLED with tiny bugs and tons of dirt."

Another demonstrated how to wash them properly, which soon latched on to be a bizarre TikTok trend.

"I thought I'd try that trend where people wash their strawberries in salt water," Alex wrote, adding two tablespoons of salt to her bowl. She then adds in four strawberries and leaves them to soak.





@alexnino_ This literally works 🤮 WASH YOUR STRAWBERRIES🍓 #foryoupage #viral #trending #fruit #strawberry #strawberrybugs #gross #fyp #foru





Alex zooms in on one of the bugs, saying: "What the f*** is that? Like, actually. I don't even f***king know."

She added: "I'm never eating another strawberry."

