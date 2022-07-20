It’s a safe bet to say the internet loves two things: Cats and video games. So why not combine the two?

Stray is a platformer (or catformer, if you will) where players control a cat through a futuristic cyberpunk city and it’s safe to say, it’s a firm favourite with feline fans.

It was released on 19 July 2022 and is free for PS Plus extra and premium members. Players have been quick to download the game and play with all of its features.

In The Independent’s review of Stray, it was praised for creating a “memorable platforming experience with an emphasis on giving its stark setting the warmth of a human touch, or paw in this case.”

Warning: Minor Stray spoilers below

As a cat, you can show your affection for others by nuzzling.





Write your memoirs.









Do some interior refurbishments.



Ruin game night.





Find a new favourite hiding place.

Let curiosity get the better of you.



And of course, there’s even a dedicated button just for meowing.



It’s not just a hit with humans, but cats seem to love it as well, with players’ pets taking an interest in their new favourite protagonist.















Stray is available to download on Playstation consoles and PC



