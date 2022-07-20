It’s a safe bet to say the internet loves two things: Cats and video games. So why not combine the two?
Stray is a platformer (or catformer, if you will) where players control a cat through a futuristic cyberpunk city and it’s safe to say, it’s a firm favourite with feline fans.
It was released on 19 July 2022 and is free for PS Plus extra and premium members. Players have been quick to download the game and play with all of its features.
Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter
In The Independent’s review of Stray, it was praised for creating a “memorable platforming experience with an emphasis on giving its stark setting the warmth of a human touch, or paw in this case.”
Warning: Minor Stray spoilers below
As a cat, you can show your affection for others by nuzzling.
\u201cYou can nuzzle the cat as the cat in Stray\u201d— Can You Pet the Dog? (@Can You Pet the Dog?) 1658160157
Write your memoirs.
Do some interior refurbishments.
\u201c#Stray is out meow on PSPSPSPSPSPS4 and PSPSPSPPSPS5!\n\n(AND available to PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium members)\u201d— PlayStation UK (@PlayStation UK) 1658220765
Ruin game night.
\u201cYup. Just like a cat. #PS5Share, #Stray\u201d— Chonky Red Cat Floof At the Keyboard (@Chonky Red Cat Floof At the Keyboard) 1658284999
Find a new favourite hiding place.
\u201cSolid Snake would be proud. #PS5Share, #Stray\u201d— Chonky Red Cat Floof At the Keyboard (@Chonky Red Cat Floof At the Keyboard) 1658289596
Let curiosity get the better of you.
\u201cSolid Snake would be proud. #PS5Share, #Stray\u201d— Chonky Red Cat Floof At the Keyboard (@Chonky Red Cat Floof At the Keyboard) 1658289596
And of course, there’s even a dedicated button just for meowing.
It’s not just a hit with humans, but cats seem to love it as well, with players’ pets taking an interest in their new favourite protagonist.
\u201cHe's transfixed #Stray @PlayStationUK @A_i @HKdevblog\u201d— Laura Varley (@Laura Varley) 1658224070
\u201c#Stray is a 100/10 game. This is priceless\n\n@A_i @AnnapurnaPics\u201d— SaucySione (@SaucySione) 1658287923
Stray is available to download on Playstation consoles and PC
Read The Independent’s review of Stray.
Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.