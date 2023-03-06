Elon Musk admits Twitter is 'brittle' after yet another embarrassing major outage

Science & Tech
x
It seems outages and bugs are becoming a common experience on Twitter.
On Monday, Twitter experienced an outage with some unable to access the site entirely while others couldn’t click on links or view photos.
Some users said they were met with a message that read, “your current API plan does not include access to this endpoint.”
“Twitter Down,” “Twitter API,” “links,” and more were trending on Monday.
Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter
People shared examples of what happened when they tried to look at photos - the image would be blank with a solid color taking up the screen.
Some showed the error message they received when trying to log onto the platform.
\u201cGive this much to @elonmusk & the boys in the band over at Twitter HQ: when your pictures and videos and links fail to display, they fail to display in multiple different pleasing earth-tones.\u201d— Jeff B. is *BOX OFFICE POISON* (@Jeff B. is *BOX OFFICE POISON*) 1678123712
\u201cElon Musk's decision to charge for API access has caused all external links from Twitter to break\u201d— violet valentine (@violet valentine) 1678122238
Other people shared memes and jokes about the outage.
\u201c|-----------|\n| SITE'S |\n| BROKEN, |\n| POST |\n| ASCII |\n| ART |\n|-----------|\n(\__/) ||\n(\u2022\u3145\u2022) ||\n/ \u3000 \u3065\u201d— Ben Collins (@Ben Collins) 1678123687
\u201cLive scenes at Twitter HQ with few remaining employees trying to restore Twitter with Twitter API broken, Images & Link not loading. #TwitterDown\u201d— Vishal Verma (@Vishal Verma) 1678126404
Twitter CEO Elon Musk explained the issue in a tweet saying, “A small API change had massive ramifications. The code stack is extremely brittle for no good reason. Will ultimately need a complete rewrite.”
\u201c@alx This platform is so brittle (sigh). Will be fixed shortly.\u201d— ALX \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8 (@ALX \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8) 1678123100
Over the last two months, smaller outages have occurred like people being unable to tweet, timelines not loading properly, or claiming they were able to reach more people after making their account private.
When Musk took over the social media platform last year, he cut 75 per cent of staff in an effort to reduce Twitter’s spending.
People warned Musk that cutting staff by a significant amount could cause problems on Twitter’s back end.
Although some thought the warning was dramatic, like columnist Meghan McArdle who wrote for the Washington Post, “ If Twitter can get by for three months on a fraction of its staff, how many of those folks were actually necessary?”
\u201c@alex_kirshner @TrainIsland would love to read this but linking isn't working from twitter\u201d— Alex Kirshner (@Alex Kirshner) 1678122797
Turns out, they may have been necessary.
Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.
Top 100
The Conversation (0)