Elon Musk admits Twitter is 'brittle' after yet another embarrassing major outage

It seems outages and bugs are becoming a common experience on Twitter.

On Monday, Twitter experienced an outage with some unable to access the site entirely while others couldn’t click on links or view photos.

Some users said they were met with a message that read, “your current API plan does not include access to this endpoint.”

“Twitter Down,” “Twitter API,” “links,” and more were trending on Monday.

People shared examples of what happened when they tried to look at photos - the image would be blank with a solid color taking up the screen.

Some showed the error message they received when trying to log onto the platform.

Other people shared memes and jokes about the outage.

Twitter CEO Elon Musk explained the issue in a tweet saying, “A small API change had massive ramifications. The code stack is extremely brittle for no good reason. Will ultimately need a complete rewrite.”

Over the last two months, smaller outages have occurred like people being unable to tweet, timelines not loading properly, or claiming they were able to reach more people after making their account private.



When Musk took over the social media platform last year, he cut 75 per cent of staff in an effort to reduce Twitter’s spending.

People warned Musk that cutting staff by a significant amount could cause problems on Twitter’s back end.

Although some thought the warning was dramatic, like columnist Meghan McArdle who wrote for the Washington Post, “ If Twitter can get by for three months on a fraction of its staff, how many of those folks were actually necessary?”

Turns out, they may have been necessary.



