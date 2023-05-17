Russian scientists 'made a NSFW discovery at UFO crash sites’

The crash sites of unidentified flying objects (or UFOs) are often mysterious in themselves, but even more so when you reportedly find what is simply described as “tiny spheres” akin to “cosmic sperm” in the area in question.

Well, that’s what journalist George Knapp found when he obtained documents – some classified – from the Russian military into UFOs, something the Soviet government at the time had batted aside based on the view it was nothing but “Western propaganda”.

Referring to a discovery from biologist Yuri Simakov of small balls discovered from the soil of landing sites, Knapp told the Weaponised podcast: “The impressions they made of the soil were pretty dramatic and it doesn’t look like anything that we fly, and he shared that with us.

“He gave us all that information and then he found these little orbs. These tiny little perfect spheres … they were opaque.

“They were sort of reddish orangish colour and he called them ‘cosmic sperm’. He thought they were some kind of a biological mechanism – some kind of seeds – and he gave me half of the world’s known supply of cosmic sperm and I brought them back.”

We can’t believe we had to write that, and you probably can’t believe you just read that, but here we are.

Though if you’re wondering where the not-safe-for-work (NSFW) spheres are now, it turns out he sent them to Dr Thomas Hartmann at the University of Nevada, who confirmed there was nothing biological about the ‘spheres’.

Knapp never got the spheres back though, so they’re likely still over there somewhere, yet to be retrieved.

We think that’s probably for the best though, George, if we’re being perfectly honest.

