Self-proclaimed psychic Uri Geller has urged NASA to prepare for a mass alien landing on Earth.

Earlier in the week, scientists spotted an extraordinary object blasting giant bursts of energy in a way they have never seen before. Natasha Hurley-Walker, from the International Centre for Radio Astronomy Research, called the "mystery" object "completely unexpected."

"It was kind of spooky for an astronomer because there's nothing known in the sky that does that," she said, adding: "It’s really quite close to us — about 4,000 light years away. It’s in our galactic backyard.’’

Astronomers theorised that it could have been the remnant of a massive star that had exploded. But now, legendary spoon bender Geller has offered his ideology that an imminent alien invasion is near.

Taking to Instagram, the illusionist said: "A team mapping radio waves in the universe has discovered something unusual that releases a giant burst of energy three times an hour and it’s unlike anything astronomers have seen before.



"No doubt in my mind that this is connected to alien intelligence way way superior than ours.

"Start deciphering their messages! They are preparing us for a mass landing soon! #nasa #hoova #spectra #spectra #aliens.’’

The characteristics of the mystery object seemed to have matched something known as an ultra-long period magnetar. Such object has never been seen before.

"It's a type of slowly spinning neutron star that has been predicted to exist theoretically," Dr Hurley-Walker explained.



"But nobody expected to directly detect one like this because we didn't expect them to be so bright.

"Somehow it's converting magnetic energy to radio waves much more effectively than anything we've seen before."

