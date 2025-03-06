A shipwreck discovered off the coast of Sweden is not a Viking vessel after all, scientists have just discovered.

The fascination with Vikings, their warrior mentality and bravery, stems from a mix of history, mythology, and archaeological evidence.

One of the most iconic pieces of evidence is the discovery of the Oseberg Ship in Norway in 1903, which is one of the best-preserved of its kind ever. It’s not hard to see why scientists are so captivated by their history.

In the search for more Viking relics, particularly their ships, there have been a number of surprises. The wreck at Landfjäden, south of Stockholm, is one of five in the area scientists have known about since the 1800s. All five were widely believed to have been from ships dating to the Viking Age 793 to 1066 AD.

The wreckage gives us an insight into Swedish maritime history Alexander Rauscher and Jim Hansson

However a huge discovery was made last year when maritime archaeologists at Vrak, the museum of wrecks in Stockholm, revealed that four of the wrecks date to the 1600s and 1700s. Plus, the oldest wreck was built perhaps as early as the 1460s.

So, if it’s not a Viking ship, what is it? “It's a large ship, likely about 35 metres [115 feet] long and 10 metres [33 feet] wide," museum curator and project manager Håkan Altrock said in a statement. "The ship's frame still rises high above the seabed, and in the stern, both the sternpost and rudder remain upright."

The ship is now known as Vrak 5 and despite not being a Viking ship, it’s still very fascinating because of the way it was built. It was constructed in the “carvel” style, with planks on the hull that were flush with the adjacent planks, creating a relatively smooth surface across the entire hull.

This discovery helps scientists understand Sweden’s maritime history. "We plan to apply for external funding for an excavation," Altrock said. "This ship represents a fascinating link between medieval and modern shipbuilding."

Why not read...

Military veterans complete Stormbird Viking longboat

Viking-age urn in Galloway Hoard originated in Iran, researchers discover

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.