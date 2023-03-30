New VR simulator lets you find out what happens when you die

A new virtual simulator is giving people the chance to find out what happens to us after we die in an afterlife experience.

The so-called “Death Simulator” was created by Australian artist Shaun Gladwell, who has come up with his best guess about what might happen to people in their last moments and beyond.

As part of the simulation that was on offer at the Melbourne Now exhibition people are immersed in a virtual world and are taken through the process of the de-escalation of life, from a cardiac arrest leading to brain death.

This includes the process of being laid in a hospital bed while wearing the VR headset to replicate the sensations of cardiac arrest. There is also an attempt to resurrect them, as well as a moment where the user goes through an out-of-body experience.

@croom12 Its Actually pretty hectic. Doctors trying to revive you, vibrating bed and floating into space.

TikToker Marcus Crook went through the Death Simulator and in a clip, he explained what the experience was like.

Crook said: “I can see how people are saying it would cause anxiety and panic – [it] definitely borderlines that. They do put your finger on a heart rate monitor and they tell you to raise your hand if you’ve had enough or you want to quit.”

“What happens is, you’re laying down, the bed vibrates, you flatline, doctors come over the top of you, you can see yourself in the goggles and they try to revive you.

“It doesn’t work, then you float up past them into space and it keeps going.”

People in the comments had a lot of thoughts on the simulator.

One person said: “That’s gotta be really bad for your psyche? I feel like the brain would panic?”

Another suggested: “Wonder if this would be good for health anxiety sufferers to desensitise them to the fear of death.”

