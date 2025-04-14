A doctor has launched a new treatment to rid our bodies of microplastics using a blood-filtering service (or apheresis).

For the blissfully unaware, microplastics are known to be consumed through food and water as well as being breathed in. The tiny particles have polluted the entire planet, and have been found in the faeces of babies and adults.

A 2024 study analysed 62 placental tissue samples with results showing polyethylene, which is used to make plastic bags and bottles, being the most common. Microplastics have now been found in unexpected parts of the human body, including blood and breast milk. Though the full impact on our health is still unclear, lab studies suggest these tiny particles can harm human cells.

Meanwhile, a 2022 WHO report concluded there wasn't enough evidence to suggest whether they pose a risk to human health.

iStock





Now, Clarify Clinics has launched a new treatment at a staggering £9,750 ($12,600) per session.

"During the Clari procedure, your plasma is gently separated from your red and white blood cells in a process called apheresis," the website details. "The plasma is then passed through our safe and effective CE marked Clari column. The damaging substances like microplastics, forever chemicals, and inflammatory proteins are captured and removed."

Speaking to Wired, Clarify Clinics CEO Yael Cohen said: "Once it’s running, you feel nothing. It’s very comfortable. Patients take calls, do Zooms, watch movies, sleep. The ones who sleep are my favourite."

