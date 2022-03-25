Microplastics could be in the blood of up to 8 in 10 people

Scientists are raising concern after microplastics have been found in human blood for the first time.

Dutch scientists found 17 of 22 volunteers or 8/10 had a 'quantifiable' amount of the tiny plastic particles in their bodies.

The most common detected plastic was PET, which is used to make drinks bottles (almost 50% of volunteers had this), and others included polystyrene and polyethylene.

Experts have said the long-term consequences are not yet known.

