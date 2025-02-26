This is the reason we crave a sweet treat after dinner, according to scientists

Is a meal ever complete without a sweet treat?

Many of us will recognise that uncontrollable craving for chocolate, fruit, or another of our favourite desserts consistently after having our dinner each night - even if we're completely full.

But as it would turn out, we're not just flopping at the healthy eating we promised in January, there's real science behind it.

That makes it fine, right?

According to research by scientists, our 'dessert stomach' is actually rooted in the brain, and not us being hungry.

Researchers at the Max Planck Institute for Biology of Ageing carried out a study on mice that shows they mimic our behaviour too. Even well completely satiated from savoury food, they too can't resist a sweet treat.

In fact, the study showed that a group of nerve cells known as POMC neurones became activated in the brains of the mice as soon as they were given the option to have sugar.

When they got the satisfaction of having the sugary treat, endorphins were released. Sound familiar?

This opioid pathway in the brain was specifically activated when the mice ate additional sugar, but not when they ate normal or fatty food.

When the researchers blocked this pathway, the mice refrained from eating additional sugar.

The researchers then did the same study on human volunteers, and found similar results.

"From an evolutionary perspective, this makes sense: sugar is rare in nature, but provides quick energy. The brain is programmed to control the intake of sugar whenever it is available," explains Henning Fenselau, research group leader at the Max Planck Institute for Metabolism Research and head of the study.

Not only is our desire for dessert now justified by the science behind our brains, but scientists think this could be a major step in tackling obesity too.

"There are already drugs that block opiate receptors in the brain, but the weight loss is less than with appetite-suppressant injections. We believe that a combination with them or with other therapies could be very useful. However, we need to investigate this further," says Fenselau.

Candy, anyone?

