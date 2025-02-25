Brain activity may prove our souls leave our bodies when we die

Experts think end-of-life brain activity may prove that our souls leave our bodies when we die.

For a whole host of reasons, people have varying beliefs about what happens to us at the point of death. However, researchers now think they have come close to proving, with scientific data, what actually occurs.

Dr Stuart Hameroff, an anesthesiologist and professor of anesthesiology and psychology at the University of Arizona, has argued that new studies have suggested that the brain activity of a clinically dead patient is a sign of the “soul leaving the body”.

Speaking in an interview with Project Unity, Dr Hameroff spoke about the study. He explained that, despite having almost no other signs of life, the electroencephalogram (EEG) reading saw an energy spike in the brain.

“They saw everything go away and then … you got this activity when there was no blood pressure, no heart rate,” Hameroff explained. “So that could be the near-death experience, or it could be the soul leaving the body, perhaps.”

Other studies have also sought to find out what happens to us by monitoring brain activity in our final moments.

One such study , titled “Is it possible for the human brain to be activated by the dying process?” looked into this by monitoring the brains of four dying patients.

The authors explained: “We addressed this issue by analyzing the electroencephalograms (EEG) of four dying patients before and after the clinical withdrawal of their ventilatory support and found that the resultant global hypoxia markedly stimulated gamma activities in two of the patients.”

Gamma activity in the brain is high frequency and is associated with cognitive functions like attention, working memory, sensory perception, information processing and more.

The study authors wrote: “While the mechanisms and physiological significance of these findings remain to be fully explored, these data demonstrate that the dying brain can still be active.”

Elsewhere, one woman left people freaked out over her theory that we never really die . While other theories from experts in the field suggest that it’s “lights out” and there’s nothing after death .

