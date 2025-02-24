Audiologists have a warning for people using Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 as hearing aids

Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 can finally be turned into hearing aids in the UK, the tech giant has announced, with the free software required to adapt them into the assistive technology being made available to users from Monday.

The hearing aid feature, as well as the hearing test necessary to create a user’s “hearing profile”, were announced back in September, but the former only launched in the UK this week following UK Government approval last month.

On 16 January, Health Secretary Wes Streeting attacked “pointless regulation that suffocates innovation”, as the Department of Health and Social Care published guidance making clear that it does not consider businesses selling earphones which are later adapted by a customer into hearing aids to have committed an offence under dispensing legislation.

Suitable for people found to have mild or moderate deafness, the AirPods Pro 2 can become hearing aids following a five-minute hearing test, carried out using the earphones and an iPhone or iPad.

The person’s “hearing profile” can then be applied across music, movies, games and phone calls across Apple devices, and the audiogram can be shared with an audiologist when discussing further support if necessary.

Apple’s vice president of health, Sumal Desai, said: “At Apple, we believe that technology can help people live healthier lives, and we’re delighted to bring the Hearing Aid feature to the UK, offering our users an end-to-end hearing health experience with AirPods Pro 2.”

The Royal National Institute for Deaf people (RNID) has welcomed Apple’s announcement, saying it “has the potential to make a huge difference”.

Its director of health, Crystal Rolfe, said: “Right now, there are around eight million people who could benefit from hearing aids in the UK, but only about two million use them, despite high quality hearing aids being available for free on the NHS.



“Bringing this type of technology into the mainstream signals an exciting step change in how people receive hearing care and could encourage more people to consider their hearing health.



“It’s really important that Apple customers using the new hearing aid feature see a hearing professional if they need one and we would encourage Apple to provide information about this to their customers.

The deaf charity offers its own hearing check on its website.

However, while RNID has responded to the news with excitement, the British Academy of Audiology (BAA) – which represents healthcare professionals working in hearing and balance – issued a warning to anyone experiencing issues with their hearing.

BAA president Claire Benton said in a statement: “We strongly encourage anyone with hearing concerns to consult a qualified audiologist for a professional test and diagnosis.

“Given the limited evidence base for over-the-counter (OTC) products, the BAA calls for high-quality studies to assess their suitability and effectiveness.

“BAA is also calling for research into how noise cancellation and earphones affect young people’s developing hearing.

“We would reiterate that anyone can and should seek advice from a qualified audiology professional if they have concerns about their hearing. Free hearing care is available to everyone through the NHS, so cost should not be a barrier.

“For most people who need help with their hearing, the audiologist is the key to success.”

Individuals experiencing symptoms such as ear pain, discharge, infection, dizziness or tinnitus (hearing a sound such as ringing or whooshing, which has no external source) are encouraged to contact their GP, local audiology department or private audiologist.

If you experience sudden hearing loss, the BAA advises seeking urgent care through NHS 111, your GP, or your nearest Accident and Emergency (A&E) department.

