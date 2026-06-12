Ariana Grande slams 'barbaric' Trump administration for using her song in ICE video

American pop star Ariana Grande has publicly admonished President Donald Trump's administration, demanding they cease using her music to promote their policies.

The Grammy Award-winning singer's intervention followed the White House's recent TikTok video, which showcased its immigration policy. The clip, depicting federal agents arresting and handcuffing individuals, notably featured Grande's 2024 track, "Bye."

In a comment posted directly on the White House's TikTok video on Thursday, Grande wrote: "Please do not ever use my music in relation to this barbaric, inhumane, heinous nonsense." A source close to the artist confirmed that her team is actively exploring options to have the music removed from the video as swiftly as possible.

Responding to Grande's remarks, White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson stated: "We’ll say this one last time: what’s actually barbaric, inhumane, and heinous are the criminal illegal aliens who have injured and murdered innocent American citizens."

Grande, also an Academy Award-nominated actress, has previously voiced criticism of the Trump administration. Last year, she shared an Instagram post questioning supporters of Mr Trump on whether their lives had improved since his return to office.

Mr Trump, now in his second non-consecutive term, maintains a significant social media presence. His communications team frequently publishes short videos, often set to popular songs, to highlight the president's efforts to fulfil his campaign pledges.

These videos have previously featured hit tracks alongside imagery illustrating Mr Trump's immigration crackdown, US military operations against Iran, and the arrest of former Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.