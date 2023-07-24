Cillian Murphy calls Oppenheimer sex scenes with Florence Pugh ‘f***ing powerful’

Cillian Murphy has addressed the sex scenes with Florence Pugh in Oppenheimer, calling them “f***ing powerful” and praising the acting talents of his co-star.

Murphy plays the titular role in the Christopher Nolan movie, focusing on the “father of the atomic bomb” J. Robert Oppenheimer.

The actor was asked about the sex scenes between Oppenheimer and his mistress Jean Tatlock, played by Pugh, and he described them as “perfect” and “not gratuitous”.

Speaking to the Sydney Morning Herald, Murphy said: “Those scenes were written deliberately. [Director Nolan] knew that those scenes would get the movie the rating that it got.”

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Murphy went on to say “I think when you see it, it’s so f***ing powerful. And they’re not gratuitous. They’re perfect. And Florence is just amazing.”

Murphy was full of praise for his co-star Pugh Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

The actor went on to praise Pugh’s performance, saying: “I think she’s f***ing phenomenal. She has this presence as a person and on screen that is staggering.

“The impact she has for the size of the role, it’s quite devastating.”

Meanwhile, Oppenheimer has sparked controversy in India over a sex scene referencing the Hindu holy book Bhagavad Gita.

Oppenheimer’s line “Now I am become Death, the destroyer of worlds,” is, apparently, true to real life.

It also appeared in the Bhagavad Gita when the god Vishnu is trying to persuade Prince Arjuna that he should do his duty and to impress him, takes on his multi-armed form and says the same words.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.