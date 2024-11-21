Daniel Craig 'to reunite with Queer director for new DC film'

Daniel Craig and Luca Guadagnino are getting ready to work on a brand new project together which will put them in business with superhero powerhouse DC.

The Oscar-nominated director and the James Bond actor are poised to reunite for Sgt. Rock. This will be Guadagnino’s next directing gig before helming the American Psycho reboot, Deadline reports.

Craig and Guadagnino recently worked together on the critically acclaimed period romantic drama film Queer, which will be released in cinemas next month after it debuted at the Venice Film Festival in September.

Sgt. Rock will be part of the new DC Studios slate led by James Gunn and Peter Safran. The pair are putting the finishing touches on their upcoming 2025 Superman blockbuster which will kick off the new universe.

Luca Guadagnino, left, and Daniel Craig are set to work on new DC project Sgt. Rock / Matt Winkelmeyer, Getty Images

Details about the big screen adaptation of Sgt. Rock are yet to be set in stone however the character Sgt. Franklin John Rock first appeared in the 1959 issue Our Army at War as a Second World War soldier who served in the infantry.

The character is known for his use of weaponry as well as being a exemplary street fighter.

Sgt. Rock is said to be Guadagnino's next project. The script was written by Justin Kuritzkes, who also completed the screenplays forChallengers - Guadagnino's tennis-themed feature - and Queer.

Queer will be released in UK and Irish cinemas on 13 December. The film has a 78 per cent rating on Rotten Tomatoes. It stars Craig as an American expat in Mexico who becomes infatuated with a younger man, played by Outer Banks star Drew Starkey. The film is based on the 1985 novella of the same name by William S. Burroughs.





