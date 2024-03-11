Danny DeVito and Arnold Schwarzenegger face off with Batman at the Oscars

Two of the great Batman villains appeared together on stage at the Oscars on Sunday night (March 11), and it looks like Danny DeVito and Arnold Schwarzenegger aren’t done with the Dark Knight just yet.

The Twins co-stars faced off against Batman actor Michael Keaton in the crowd during a well-received skit on the night.

DeVito and Schwarzenegger famously played villains Mr Freeze and Penguin respectively in the 90s.

They appeared on stage to present Godzilla Minus One with the best visual effects Oscar, and they had a little fun with Keaton while they were up there.

"Arnold and I are presenting together for a very obvious reason," DeVito said, before Schwarzenegger added: "We both tried to kill Batman."

"Where is he, that son of a bitch? There he is," DeVito said, before the camera cut to Keaton staring back from the crowd.

"You have a lot of nerve to show your face here," Schwarzenegger shouted.

Devito added: "We're gonna see you after the governor's ball!"

The moment got a lot of love from Batman fans on social media.













Sign up for our free indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel