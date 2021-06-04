David Schwimmer says Ed Sheeran should stick to singing after he and Courteney Cox recreate ‘The Routine’

Everyone’s been talking about Ed Sheeran and Courteney Cox’s recreation of the iconic Ross and Monica dance, “The Routine.”

In an Instagram post by Cox, the clip shows her and Sheeran on a field showing off the moves from show’s sixth season. They had Loreta’s “The Trouble with Boys” playing in the background, of course.

“The Routine” is from season six, episode 10 titled “The One With the Routine” where Monica and Ross attended Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve as party goers and brought out their childhood dance routine in a bid to impress the producers to get a prime dancing spot.

As you can imagine, both Friends and Ed Sheeran fans were delighted with this crossover, and the post soon went viral.

But now David Schwimmer, one of the originator’s of the famous dance has given his verdict on the musicians - and it’s not looking good for Ed.

The actor was shown Cox’s post when he appeared on The One Show on Tuesday, Schwimmer was unaware of the musicians homage, as he said: “What?!” in response.

“He’s such a gifted singer and not dancer,” David joked. “Bless them.”

So, Sheeran shouldn’t give up the day job anytime soon then.

It’s just as well, since the singer-songwriter has teased his musical comeback on social media and is set to perform his new song at TikTok’s UEFA Euro 2020 Show live.

He said in a statement: “I can’t wait to perform at TikTok’s UEFA Euro 2020 Show live from Portman Road. It’s a place I love and I’m looking forward to performing some fan faves as well as my new track for the first time.”

Sheeran’s nostalgia is understandable, since the Friends cast recently came together for a special reunion episode on HBO Max, 17 years since the last episode was aired.

Cox and Sheeran have been friends since 2013, after meeting at a party.