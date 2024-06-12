Deadpool and Wolverine fans mock bizarre casting news

When it comes to a franchise as wild and outlandish as Marvel’s Deadpool, it’s fair to say that there’s a number of celebrities we can safely assume won’t be appearing alongside Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the upcoming sequel, Deadpool and Wolverine – yet Entertainment Weekly published an “exclusive” report this week confirming pop superstar Taylor Swift would not be in the movie.

Sorry to disappoint.

The latest trailer – released on Saturday – is light on details, but comes with the tagline “coming together is hard”, referencing Jackman playing the X-Man one more time after his character was killed off in the 2017 film Logan.

Not only that, but in the post-credits scene for Deadpool 2 in 2018, the red spandexed antihero used a time travel device to fix a number of mishaps in the film’s plot, as well as broader Marvel cinematic history – such as shooting dead a previous version of Deadpool which appeared in X-Men Origins: Wolverine.

Speaking to Jackman’s Logan, Wade Wilson says: “Look, eventually, you’re going to hang up the claws, and it’s going to make a lot of people very sad. But one day, your old pal Wade’s gonna ask you to get back in the saddle again, and when he does, say yes.”

And that, he did, with Deadpool and Wolverine in cinemas next month.

But with Swift confirmed not to be in the film, she was rumoured to be playing the singing mutant 'Dazzler', social media has had a bit of fun coming up with their own announcements as to who’s unlikely to make an appearance:

If you want an actual list of who’s appearing in the third film in the series, then Marvel itself says it will star Reynolds, Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni and Matthew Macfadyen.

Deadpool and Wolverine lands in cinemas on 26 July.

