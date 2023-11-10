The Elon Musk biopic is already being called 'the worst film ever made'

It might seem harsh to judge a film before it has even come out but news that an Elon Musk biopic is in the works has not been greeted with a warm reception.

News emerged on Friday that Black Swan and Requiem for a Dream director Darren Aronofsky will helm the project which is based on the recently published Walter Isaacson on the tech billionaire.

For those who saw Danny Boyle's 2015 film about Steve Jobs, creatively called Steve Jobs, might remember that biopic, starring Michael Fassbender, was also based on an Isaacson biography of a powerful tech individual.

The film will be distributed by indie darlings A24, with Variety reporting the several studios and filmmakers were involved in an intense bidding war to option the project.

As the film has just been announced there is no release date or cast as of yet but fans have cast their vote, believing that Kevin Durand should play the South African.

That being said, the overall response to the film's announcement has not been a positive one with some already calling it 'the worst film ever made.'













Musk doesn't need much of an introduction but it will be interesting to see what direction the movie takes and whether it is critical of the tech mogul's more recent activity notably his much-maligned takeover of Twitter.

Aronofsky's last film, The Whale was also distributed by A24 and saw Brendan Fraser win the Oscar for Best Actor.

