What to stream: Millie Bobby Brown and Madonna lead a packed week for new releases

A packed week of new releases awaits audiences, with Millie Bobby Brown returning as the titular detective in "Enola Holmes 3" and pop icon Madonna dropping her highly anticipated new album, Confessions II. Also hitting screens are a Legally Blonde prequel series and the surprise box office hit "Obsession", among a host of other films, television programmes, and games.

Curry Barker’s Obsession, a low-budget film that defied expectations by grossing over $337 million worldwide from a mere $750,000 production budget, becomes available on premium on-demand services from Tuesday, June 30. The film sees Bear (Michael Johnston) use a magical One Wish Willow to win the affection of his crush (Inde Navarrette).

Inde Navarrette, left, and Michael Johnston in a scene from Obsession (Focus Features via AP)

Meanwhile, Millie Bobby Brown reprises her role as Enola Holmes in Enola Holmes 3, streaming on Netflix from July 1. This third instalment sees Enola preparing for her impending wedding to Lord Tewkesbury (Louis Partridge) when her brother, Sherlock (Henry Cavill), is abducted.

Pop icon Madonna is set to release Confessions II on Friday, July 3, a highly anticipated sequel to her acclaimed 2005 album, "Confessions on a Dance Floor". The original was widely celebrated as a return to form, producing dance-pop disco hits such as "Hung Up" and "Sorry". Early tracks from the new album, including the breathy "I Feel So Free", the house rhythms of "Love Sensation", and a collaboration with Sabrina Carpenter titled "Bring Your Love", suggest a "good time" is on the horizon for fans.

Fans of Legally Blonde can delve into Elle Woods' teenage years with the new Prime Video series, Elle, premiering Wednesday, July 1. The show follows a young Elle (Lexi Minetree) as she moves from sunny Los Angeles to grunge-era Seattle after her father's new job, navigating a new school where Nirvana rules and even cheerleaders wear flannel. Despite initial setbacks, Elle finds her community and comes to love her new surroundings.

Lexi Minetree, as Elle Woods, in a scene from Elle Jessica Brooks/Prime Video via AP

Oscar winner Jean Dujardin stars in Zorro, a new French limited series launching Tuesday, June 30, on MHz Choice and its associated channels. Set in 1821 Los Angeles, it sees Don Diego de la Vega, dormant for 20 years, revive his Zorro persona to combat corruption as the city's new mayor.

Additionally, The History Channel presents Ralph Lauren's American Icons on Sunday, July 5, exploring the designer's USPS Stamp Collection created for America’s 250th birthday, featuring unseen archival material and interviews with figures like Ken Burns.

Nintendo Switch players can get into the rhythm with Rhythm Heaven Groove, arriving Thursday, July 2.

This game offers 80 single-player minigames, from chopping vegetables to punching fruit, all requiring precise timing. It also includes "Beatspell", a rhythmic role-playing adventure, and 30 multiplayer challenges for up to four players, offering both competitive and cooperative modes.