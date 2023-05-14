Norway's Eurovision entry immediately got compared to Penny Mordaunt

The Eurovision song contest has come to an end with Sweden taking the crown.

The county's act, Loreen, made history with her dance-pop anthem Tattoo as the first woman to win more than once after first taking the crown back in 2012.

Norway also did pretty well, with act Alessandra's performance of her song Queen of Kings, which she belted out while dressed in a costume inspired by Queen Elizabeth I, coming in fifth overall.

But it was not the song that got people talking, but Alessandra's outfit which, royalty inspired or not, people compared to Penny Mordaunt's recent clobber she wore during King Charles' coronation.

People took to Twitter to make the comparison:

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

It comes after Mordaunt became a meme for her role in the coronation, in which she carried a pretty heavy sword while dressed as the Poundland logo, according to some jokers.

Meanwhile, Norway was not the only act to fall victim to British politics comparisons. Eurovision viewers also thought Lithuania's singer looked like former prime minister Liz Truss.

It just goes to show, Eurovision is about far more than just the music.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.