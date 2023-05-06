Penny Mordaunt carrying a massive sword has become an instant meme

Penny Mordaunt, former Tory leadership contender and Leader of the House of Commons and Lord President of the Council has gone viral after she played an important part in the coronation of King Charles III.

The MP was presented the Jewelled Sword of Offering to the King after it was blessed by the Archbishop of Canterbury. It was the first time the sword had been carried and presented to the monarch by a woman.

It had been carried into Westminster Abbey by petty officer Amy Taylor, who became the first woman to undertake the duty of carrying the sword into the Abbey after being selected to represent service men and women as a tribute to the King’s military career.

The sword was placed in the King’s right hand, then clipped onto his girdle and eventually unclipped.

The King then stepped forward and offered the sword to the Dean, who placed it on the altar.

The sword was then “redeemed” by Ms Mordaunt, who placed the redemption money on an alms dish, held by the Dean, before drawing the sword and carrying it in its naked form, without its scabbard.

Although Mordaunt's role is no doubt important people couldn't help but be amused at the sight of her carrying a huge sword. Cue the memes.

































There was even a Warhammer joke. Gotta love a Warhammer joke.

Additional reporting by PA.



