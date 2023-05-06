Liz Truss was at King Charles III’s coronation and the jokes wrote themselves

Many high-profile names get invited to significant royal events such as a coronation, and the crowning of King Charles III will be witnessed by the likes of Ant and Dec and Katy Perry, as well as former prime ministers Boris Johnson and Liz Truss.

Though of course, it wasn’t long before Ms Truss’s attendance was ridiculed by social media users – given she still holds the record for being the shortest-serving prime minister in UK political history.

Oh, and the BBC were all too happy to point out that fact in their coverage of the coronation, introducing Ms Truss as “the prime minister for a very short period” as she was seen entering Westminster Abbey.

Ouch.

Ms Truss and the King obviously interacted during the former’s time as PM, as the late Queen passed away just days into the South West Norfolk MP’s premiership, paving the way for Charles to succeed her.

In fact, one viral moment between the two in October saw the King mutter “dear, oh dear” ahead of the pair having their weekly audience.

Now, Ms Truss has become the centre of yet another internet meme, as Twitter users mocked her attendance:

If Ms Truss’s appearance wasn’t awkward enough, the aforementioned Ms Perry – who is due to perform at a coronation concert on Sunday – appeared to have trouble locating her seat in Westminster Abbey.

The "Firework" and "Teenage Dream" singer was filmed wandering around for a number of minutes, asking others where she was sitting, before eventually finding her seat.

Thank God for that.

