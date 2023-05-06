Liz Truss was at King Charles III’s coronation and the jokes wrote themselves

Many high-profile names get invited to significant royal events such as a coronation, and the crowning of King Charles III will be witnessed by the likes of Ant and Dec and Katy Perry, as well as former prime ministers Boris Johnson and Liz Truss.
Though of course, it wasn’t long before Ms Truss’s attendance was ridiculed by social media users – given she still holds the record for being the shortest-serving prime minister in UK political history.
Oh, and the BBC were all too happy to point out that fact in their coverage of the coronation, introducing Ms Truss as “the prime minister for a very short period” as she was seen entering Westminster Abbey.
Ouch.
Ms Truss and the King obviously interacted during the former’s time as PM, as the late Queen passed away just days into the South West Norfolk MP’s premiership, paving the way for Charles to succeed her.
In fact, one viral moment between the two in October saw the King mutter “dear, oh dear” ahead of the pair having their weekly audience.
Now, Ms Truss has become the centre of yet another internet meme, as Twitter users mocked her attendance:
\u201cIf Liz Truss gets to be there, surely this legend should be there too!! \ud83e\udd37\ud83c\udffc\u200d\u2640\ufe0f #Coronation\u201d— Catey\ud83d\udc95 (@Catey\ud83d\udc95) 1683364840
\u201cLiz Truss at the Coronation like an actor who appeared in one episode of Doctor Who attending Comic Cons for the rest of their life.\u201d— Jane Hill (@Jane Hill) 1683364870
\u201cLiz Truss getting a ticket to these things after 50 days in office will never not be hilarious. Love that she wore red. Like an ex getting a courtesy invite to a wedding. The delicious audacity of it.\u201d— Joanna Hardy-Susskind (@Joanna Hardy-Susskind) 1683364659
\u201cLiz Truss did 49 days work and now gets an invite to every event ever\u201d— Benedict Townsend \ud83d\udc00 (@Benedict Townsend \ud83d\udc00) 1683364525
\u201cLiz Truss turning up with the former PMs for the rest of her life.\u201d— Joshua Garfield \ud83d\udeb4\ud83c\udffc\u200d\u2642\ufe0f (@Joshua Garfield \ud83d\udeb4\ud83c\udffc\u200d\u2642\ufe0f) 1683364614
\u201cWhy is Liz Truss there? It\u2019s like turning up for your work\u2019s Christmas do despite the fact you got fired for gross incompetence in November. Yes, you paid your deposit, but come on, have some dignity. #Coronation\u201d— Flum (@Flum) 1683364627
\u201cLiz Truss was PM for like 50 days, and she's going to be invited and have to turn up to state events like this for the rest of her life.\n\nIt's both hilarious and pathetic, in a way.\u201d— Chris Barrett-Molloy (@Chris Barrett-Molloy) 1683364697
\u201cLiz Truss at the coronation is like someone getting fired from London Zoo after getting caught having sex with the penguins and then coming to the staff Christmas party a few weeks later anyway.\u201d— Gus The Fox (@Gus The Fox) 1683365969
\u201cI get that Liz Truss is indeed a former prime minister who is entitled to all that comes with that, including being part of processions and all that, but it\u2019s just embarrassing. Everyone wants to forget those 49 disastrous days, except for Liz Truss.\u201d— Brian Klaas (@Brian Klaas) 1683364905
If Ms Truss’s appearance wasn’t awkward enough, the aforementioned Ms Perry – who is due to perform at a coronation concert on Sunday – appeared to have trouble locating her seat in Westminster Abbey.
The "Firework" and "Teenage Dream" singer was filmed wandering around for a number of minutes, asking others where she was sitting, before eventually finding her seat.
Thank God for that.
