What song is the UK's entry performing at Eurovision 2026?

The United Kingdom has unveiled its entry for the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest, confirming YouTube star Look Mum No Computer, known by his real name Sam Battle, will represent the nation with his track "Eins, Zwei, Drei."

Battle is set to perform in Austria next May, with his song scheduled for its inaugural radio play on Friday during The Scott Mills Breakfast Show on BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds.

A native of Grantham, Lincolnshire, Look Mum No Computer first rose to prominence on YouTube in 2013. He quickly became celebrated for his distinctive videos, which document his process of creating and performing with highly unusual electronic music equipment.

Since launching his channel, Battle has cultivated an impressive online presence, accumulating over 85 million views and a combined total of 1.4 million subscribers and followers across his various social media platforms.

His inventive projects have included crafting an organ from Furby toys, integrating a synthesiser into a Raleigh Chopper bicycle, and constructing a triple oscillator synthesiser using Nintendo Game Boy consoles.

The 70th edition of the Eurovision final is scheduled for Saturday, 16 May, at Vienna’s Wiener Stadthalle. This follows Austrian entry JJ's victory in 2025 with his song "Wasted Love," which secured the host nation status.

Look Mum No Computer will perform the song 'Eins, Zwei, Drei' in May PA

Expressing his enthusiasm for the upcoming contest, Look Mum No Computer stated: "I find it completely bonkers to be jumping on this wonderful and wild journey.

"I have always been a massive Eurovision fan, and I love the magical joy it brings to millions of people every year, so getting to join that legacy and fly the flag for the UK is an absolute honour that I am taking very seriously.

"I’ve been working a long time creating, writing, and producing my own visions from scratch, and documenting my process.

"I will be bringing every ounce of my creativity to my performances, and I can’t wait for everyone to hear and see what we’ve created.

"I hope Eurovision is ready to get synthesised."

The semi-finals for the contest are slated for 12 and 14 May. Both the final and semi-finals will be broadcast live on BBC One and iPlayer, as well as BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds, ensuring widespread coverage across the UK.

The announcement arrives as the contest faces significant political headwinds. Five countries – Iceland, Ireland, the Netherlands, Spain, and Slovenia – have notably boycotted the event in protest against Israel’s ongoing participation, citing its military actions in Gaza.

This situation contrasts with Russia's exclusion from Eurovision after its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Despite the current disputes, Israel has continued to compete in the contest for the past couple of years.

Last May, Israeli singer Yuval Raphael secured the highest number of public votes, ultimately finishing as runner-up once jury votes were factored into the final standings.