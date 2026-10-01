Big news for Game of Thrones fans - a new film is in the works for the fantasy franchise.

Warner Bros. announced Game of Thrones: Aegon’s Conquest is scheduled for release in June 6, 2029.

The film reportedly takes place a few centuries before the original Game of Thrones series and will focus on Aegon I, first king of the Targaryen dynasty who has not yet been depicted on screen.

No cast has been confirmed yet including who will take on the role of Aegon, but we do know that Owen Harris (A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms) will direct the film with the screenplay by Beau Willimon who was the show runner for Netflix's House of Cards and a writer on Disney+’s Andor.

As fans will know, Aegon's family line would go on to produce a number of heirs (who are also named Aegon to make things more confusing).

Aegon is also a distant descant of Daenerys Targaryen, played by Emilia Clarke in the Game of Thrones series which are based on the best-selling fantasy novels by George R.R. Martin, aired for eight seasons between 2011 and 2019.

From this, there have been two spin-off series, House of the Dragon and A Knight of the Seven Kingdom, both of which are still airing.

News of the film and the names attached to the project already has fans hyped on social media.

One person said, "“Directed by Owen Harris” (‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms’)," using The Odyssey's bow string scene to share their stamp of approval.





"Absolute nuke of a director and writer team. This will be one of the best movies of all time," a second person wrote.





A third person added, "Andor writing AND directed by a knight of the seven kingdoms director?"









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>Andor Writer," a fourth person commented, sharing their excitement.





A fifth person reacted, "See, that’s how you hire for your multi million dollar franchise."





"Directed and written by undoubtedly 2 best shows in history, yeah this movie about to be generational," someone else responded.

Meanwhile, others are making their fan cast preferences known for who they want to play Aegon, Visenya and Rhaenys.

One person said, "British actors with theatre background are the only acceptable choices."

A second person simply replied with a photo of the Roy siblings from Succession.





"Please god just cast people for Aegon’s conquest that are not as well known," a third person shared.





A fourth person commented, "Guys this is good news now we just need them to cast relatively unknown/smaller actors for the trio and then we're good hopefully."





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