Critics have been giving their verdict on surreal documentary You Can See Everything which follows disgraced American businesswoman Elizabeth Holmes in the run up to her imprisonment.

Holmes was the founder of the former health technology company Theranos, which specialised in blood-testing and at one point was valued at $9 billion.

The 42-year-old made headlines when she was found guilty on four counts of wire fraud in November 2022 and was sentenced to 11 years in prison.

A24

Since then, her sentence has been shortened and her projected release date is listed as August 16, 2032.

"Thirty-four days before she’s sent to prison, notorious Silicon Valley founder Elizabeth Holmes invites a skeptical film crew to document her every move. What begins as an intimate portrait of an enigmatic felon becomes a mind-bending three-year journey into the abyss," the plot synopsis reads.

The A24 documentary, directed by Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim, was filmed in secret over the course of three years and premiered at Telluride Film Festival last week, with the screening itself being secretive where audiences didn’t know what it was until they were sat in the room ready to watch it, as reported by the LA Times.

It's not the first time Holmes's scandal has been in the media spotlight as the Hulu TV series called The Dropout, starring Amanda Seyfried and based on the ABC Audio podcast of the same name also told the story of the rise and fall of Holmes.

Watch the full trailer here:

- YouTube www.youtube.com

What are critics saying?

A24

Since the film's premiere, critic reviews for You Can See Everything have been pouring in and at the time of writing, the film currently has a perfect 100 per cent critics score on film and TV review aggregate website, Rotten Tomatoes.

Variety's Owen Gleiberman described the film as "a one-of-a-kind reality-TV-as-hangout-movie psychodrama circus. Yet it’s been made with a spirit of true inquiry, driven by Fielder’s acidly quizzical personality, and it gets its hooks in you."

"What begins as a fascinatingly intimate portrait of a deluded or disingenuous scammer reveals as something even wilder, more ambitious and less predictable, until we’re left to ponder what value a personal truth has at all," said The Hollywood Reporter's Angie Han

Wall Street Journal's Kylie Smith shared, "With co-director Lance Oppenheim, Mr. Fielder gets around the restrictions on his access to the locked-up Ms. Holmes with his customary hilarious meta-narrative brilliance.

"Almost immediately, it’s evident that 'You Can See Everything' pushes the boundaries of documentary filmmaking, and somehow, even after 174 minutes, it leaves us hungry and curious for more," IndieWire's Cortlyn Kelly commented, grading the film an A.

"For how disquieting it is, the film never goes too long without forcing a laugh."

When is the release date?

You Can See Everything is set to be released in US cinemas from October 16.

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