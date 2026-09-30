Obsession director Curry Barker’s next film revealed - everything you need to know

He directed one of the biggest films of this year, now Obsession director Curry Barker has shared details about his next horror movie.

The upcoming film Anything But Ghosts was co-written by Barker and Cooper Tomlinson, with Barker also directing the horror comedy and both him and Tomlinson also star alongside Bryce Dallas Howard, Aaron Paul, and Violet McGraw.

As for the plot, the story follows two fake paranormal investigators whose business spirals out of control after encountering a real ghost.

Taking to social media, Barker and Tomlinson announced Anything But Ghosts will be out in cinemas on May 7, 2027.

Previously, Barker revealed that Anything But Ghosts exists in the same universe as Obsession, teasing that there will be a direct reference to Inde Navarrette's character Nikki from the hit horror film.

“There’s like a news article thing on the next movie where you hear a news anchor talking about a triple homicide [by] a woman," Baker explained in a Q&A.

Anything But Ghosts comes after the mega success of Obsession which was made on a $750,000 budget and went on to gross $519 million worldwide, making it one of the most profitable films of all time.

News of Barker and Tomlinson confirming the release date for Anything But Ghosts has cinema goers pumped.

One person said, "Holy s*** top 5 film of 2027 incoming."

"THE STILL FROM THE MOVIE IN THE BACKGROUND?" a second person wrote, zooming into the background.





A third person added, "I'm so unbelievably seated you have no f***ing idea."

Why not read...

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.