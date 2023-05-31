While many Glastonbury attendees will want to check out headliners Elton John, Guns N’ Roses and Arctic Monkeys at Worthy Farm this year, or perhaps one of the many other high-profile names on the full line-up revealed on Tuesday, some will be checking out the more bizarre acts set to perform across more than 100 stages.

And no, we don’t mean Rick Astley, though him belting out 'Never Gonna Give You Up' will no doubt delight meme lovers and rickroll fans everywhere.

There are plenty of out-there acts performing at the festival this year. Let’s round them up…

DJ Absolutely S***

Well, at least they’re upfront about it. According to Stamp the Wax, they’re made up of Manchester duo Il Bosco (Christian Wood) and Metrodome (Ruud Whiting).

DJ Absolutely Shit - Hope This Makes 7th Sense www.youtube.com

EPs to their name include Chaos Is A Ladder and Screaming Kids And A Messy House, with their style being upbeat electronic music.

Psycho-Acoustic Goat

Yes, you read that right. The “psychedelic duo” say on their Bandcamp that they create “eclectic goat-themed stomp music on acoustic bass and viola”.







Martian Goat - Psycho-acoustic Goat www.youtube.com

Their track 'Kong' is pretty impressive, with a sound which is like a combination of Clean Bandit and Of Monsters and Men.

Just A Couple of Mums

The name pretty much sums them up, but their Facebook page bio reads: “We play vinyl, we dress up in curlers and headscarves and dance and sing along to all our tunes. Tickle the audience and get them on their feet to boogie the night away.”

Footage from previous performances shows them blasting out Queen’s 'Don’t Stop Me Now' and Dexys Midnight Runners’ classic 'Come On Eileen', so they have taste.

Radioactive Man

Far from being a rejected member of The Avengers, Radioactive Man is the alias of Surrey-born producer Keith Tenniswood, one half of the electronic duo Two Lone Swordsmen.

As a solo artist, his most popular song on Spotify is 'Goodnight Morton', which is a trickling, melodic electronic track. Nice.

Oh My God! It’s The Church

We’ll let the group’s official website – Sexy-Jesus.com – do the talking for this one: “With shotgun weddings, absinthe baptisms and hymns to set your soul on fire, it truly is a church service like no other.

“Fronted by insane preacher The Right Reverend Michael Alabama Jackson, their mission from Gawd is to bring people together through funk, soul, disco and their holy water: absinthe… lots and lots of absinthe.”

Mr Peewee the Drumming Puppet

Described as “fantastically original and slightly bonkers”, it’s another act which is pretty self-explanatory.

We just thought the name sounded funny.

Dr Banana

Real name Sandy Hagenbach, Dr Banana is also the name of his own record label and clothing brand.

Dr Banana | Boiler Room x Picnic www.youtube.com

Music-wise, though, his most popular Spotify track is 'Tyrosin' with more than 5,000 listens. It’s a thumping electronic song lasting just over five minutes.

Clay Bottom Jug Busters

This group’s Facebook page says they offer “blistering, booty shakin’ blues and hard hootin’ hokum from your fine neighbourhood jug band”.

Sure thing, par'ner!

DJ Couscous

With a name that fits right into the festival’s environmentally conscious branding, DJ Couscous says he has been playing gigs on the UK circuit for the past two decades.

“His style of music pulls from afrobeat, cadence, cumbria and tropical house to drum n’ bass, brokenbeat, reggae and ska,” his Mixcloud bio reads.

Lekiddo – Lord of the Lobsters

Sporting a lobster t-shirt, this artist appeared on the Pineapple Dance Studios documentary series, can name Fearne Cotton as a fan and describes himself as a “charismatic, energetic… joyous pop singer-songwriter”.

We’ll just leave a link to the music video for his track 'To The Beach' right here…

LEKIDDO - Lord of The Lobsters! To The Beach www.youtube.com

And if these names weren’t weird enough, a mysterious unknown band named "The Churnups" has been scheduled to perform on the Pyramid Stage on the Friday night – and speculation is already building around their true identity…

