Harry Potter TV series launches open casting call across the UK and Ireland

HBO are on the hunt for the next Harry, Ron and Hermione for its upcoming Harry Potter TV series.

The open casting call advertisement detailed that it's looking for child actors between the ages of 9-11 in April 2025, who are also residents of the UK and Ireland.

It also added that it will be inclusive of all gender identities, races and ethnicities.

"We are committed to inclusive, diverse casting," it said. "For every role, please submit qualified performers, without regard to ethnicity, sex, disability, race, sexual orientation, gender identity, or any other basis protected by law unless otherwise specifically indicated."

The Instagram Story on the official Harry Potter social page also included a link to the Wizarding World website where further details on the application process were given.

Previously speaking to The Times, Hero Talent Group founder Nicole Tasker said: "The casting team will do open calls on social media, go to local drama groups and contact all the child agencies.

"It used to just be the big drama schools, but everything is more open now."

It didn't take long for Harry Potter fans to offer their guidance on who should be hired in the series, with some suggesting Cillian Murphy as Voldemort.

"We want Matt Cornett as Harry Potter," another added, while another suggested Kit Connor.

A third chimed in: "You can’t beat the old cast there’s just now way."

Meanwhile, one person expressed their dismay, writing: "Can these guys move on?! Stop recreating masterpieces when you will end up destroying them. Make a spin-off of the magic world in today's time or something."

The Harry Potter series is set to arrive in 2026.

