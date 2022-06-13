This is the horror moment a fan plunged from the top-tier balcony of a stand at a Harry Styles gig.

The singer was performing at the Ibrox stadium in Glasgow, Scotland on June 11th night as part of his Love On Tour.

The man plunged from the Club Deck - the third tier of seating in the stadium.

In the video, the crowd can be seen enjoying Styles' performance when the man suddenly falls from above just before the last song of the evening.

It is not yet known whether Styles was aware of the incident at the venue, which was attended by 50,000 fans.

An eyewitness said: "It was a really scary moment for everyone around.

"He fell right in front of us and we really weren't sure if he was okay.

"It was such a shock seeing him fall right before me. I just hope his injuries aren't too severe."

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were made aware of a man falling from a club deck at a premises on Edmiston Drive, Glasgow at around 10.15pm on Saturday, 11 June, 2022.

“There were no suspicious circumstances and the man was seen to by medical staff.”

