Harry Styles fans issued urgent warning over scorching Wembley heatwave

Harry Styles fans attending his Wembley Stadium concert on Tuesday have been issued urgent advice to combat scorching temperatures, with organisers urging them to stay hydrated and wear loose, breathable clothing.

The pop superstar is set to perform amidst a heatwave gripping the UK.

Temperatures are forecast to hit 33C at 5 pm when stadium doors open, with attendees advised against early arrival to avoid prolonged sun exposure. Even as Styles takes to the stage at 8:15 pm, the mercury is expected to remain at 31C, offering little respite during support act Shania Twain's set.

In a departure from standard venue policy, metal or hard plastic water bottles will be permitted inside Wembley, with free refill stations available. Bottled water sold at all bars will also see a 50 per cent price reduction.

Furthermore, the stadium has advised guests to take regular breaks in shaded areas, apply sun cream – available free from information points – and to limit alcohol consumption in favour of water.

Tuesday's show marks the sixth of a remarkable 12-night residency at the London venue. This extensive run is poised to shatter records, surpassing Coldplay's 10 performances last year for the most by any artist in a single year at the national stadium.

Styles will also eclipse pop superstar Taylor Swift's eight-show record for a solo artist during a single concert run at Wembley, achieved during her Eras Tour in 2024. His final performance is scheduled for July 4.