Five of the best Grammy moments you need to know about

Music's biggest night returned on Sunday (4 February) with powerful performances, big revelations and not-so-subtle shade.

Hosted by Trevor Noah, the Grammys saw Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, SZA and Taylor Swift bagging some of the top awards, with Swift making Grammy history. The star became the first performer to win Album of the Year four times.

South African singer Tyla also made history with her first-ever award for Best African Performance for her hit 'Water'.

The Grammys buzz has poured into the week, with social media timelines flooded with reactions. Here are five stand-out moments from the night:





Jay Z calls out the Grammys: 'When I get nervous, I tell the truth'

The rapper took to the Grammys stage with his daughter Blue Ivy to accept the Dr. Dre Global Impact award, where he spoke about the importance of ambition and "showing up".

Beyonce looked on from the crowd as he said: "I don't want to embarrass this young lady [Beyonce], but she has more Grammys than everyone and never won Album of the Year,

"So even by your own metrics, that doesn't work. Think about that. The most Grammys; never won Album of the Year. That doesn't work."

He went on to say that some of the nominees of the night may go home and feel like they've "been robbed."

"Some of you may get robbed. Some of you don't belong in the category ... Now, when I get nervous I tell the truth. But outside of that, outside of that, we gotta keep showing up," he continued.

Jay then grabbed his 12-year-old daughter's hand and said: "Forget the Grammys for a second, just in life as my daughter sits and stares at me just as nervous as I am. Just in life, you gotta keep showing up, just keep showing up.

"Forget the Grammys you gotta keep showing up until they give you all those accolades you deserve. Until they call you chairman. Until they call you a genius. Until they call you the greatest."

@grammys #JayZ has made an incredible impact in the music industry, with a legacy that spans over 30 years and 24 #GRAMMYs wins. We are so proud to award him with the 2nd-ever Dr. Dre Global Impact Award ⭐️













Taylor Swift's big secret

Swifties were delighted when the star bagged the award for the Best Pop Vocal Album for Midnights.

Swift thanked fans before announcing something she's been working on for the past two years.

"My brand new album comes out April 19. It's called The Tortured Poets Department," she revealed.

Backstage, Swift shared a post to social media writing: "All’s fair in love and poetry... New album THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT. Out April 19."





Miley Cyrus' performance



Miley Cyrus celebrated her Grammy award for Best Pop Solo Performance by changing one of the lyrics during her 'Flowers' performance.

The eight-time nominee shouted: "I just won my first Grammy!"

The star also received five other nominations on the night: Album of the Year (Endless Summer Vacation), Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

@unholyloz the most entertaining performance i have EVER witnessed #mileycyrus #flowers #mileycyrusflowers #fyp #viral #grammys #grammy #grammys2024 #trending









Celine Dion's surprise appearance

The pop legend made a surprise Grammys appearance to present the award for Album of the Year to Taylor Swift.

Dion has been living with a rare neurological condition known as stiff person syndrome, leading her to cancel her Las Vegas residency in 2021 and her tour the following year.

"Thank you all, I love you right back. When I say that I'm happy to be here, I really mean it from my heart," Dion said.

"Those who have been blessed enough to be here at the Grammy Awards must never take it for granted, the tremendous love and joy that music brings to our lives and to people all around the world."

TAYLOR SWIFT Wins Album Of The Year For 'MIDNIGHTS' | 2024 GRAMMYs Acceptance Speech www.youtube.com









Moment of remembrance

Stevie Wonder poignantly sang 'For Once in My Life' with a backdrop of his longtime friend, the late Tony Bennett.

Other artists remembered included Shane MacGowan, Harry Belafonte, Jimmy Buffett, Andy Rourke and Burt Bacharach.

Annie Lennox also sang 'Nothing Compares 2 U' in memory of Sinead O'Connor.

"Artists for ceasefire, peace in the world," Lennox told the audience at the end of the performance with her fist in the air.

