There's a new animated film that is being described as the "best Pixar film in years", with the highest Rotten Tomatoes score in a decade.

For those of us who have ever wondered if we could talk to animals and understand what they're saying, Hoppers explores this storyline, and if the trailer and clips are anything to go by, it looks like a lot of fun.

Here is everything we know about the film so far.

What is the film about?

The film Hoppers follows "animal-lover Mabel (voice of Piper Curda) [as she] seizes an opportunity to use a new technology to 'hop' her consciousness into a lifelike robotic beaver and communicate directly with animals."

According to the plot synopsis, "As she uncovers mysteries in the animal world beyond anything she could have imagined, Mabel befriends charismatic beaver King George (voice of Bobby Moynihan) and must rally the entire animal kingdom to face a major imminent human-threat: smooth-talking local mayor Jerry Generazzo (voice of Jon Hamm)."

Who is in the cast?

The cast of Hoppers includes Piper Curda, Bobby Moynihan, Jon Hamm, along with Kathy Najimy, Dave Franco and Meryl Streep.

What are critics saying?

The film has received favourable reviews, and at the time of writing, it has 97 per cent on the film and TV review aggregate website Rotten Tomatoes.

The Independent's Clarisse Loughrey said in her four-star review, "Odd and spiky enough to carve out its own niche. Pixar, certainly, have only benefited from the energetic, expressive influence of anime on western animation. All their creatures leap around the screen like they’ve just been electrocuted."

"It shouldn’t all hang together as well as it does, but the movie’s freewheeling plotting is exhilarating, even more so when a frantic chase accelerates the action," said David Rooney from The Hollywood Reporter.

"Don’t call it a comeback -- but this is really strong stuff from Pixar: funny, thoughtful, sweet, making for a heartfelt paean to nature, and beavers in particular. Dam good," said Empire Magazine's John Nugent.

The Guardian's Peter Bradshaw gave the film four stars and wrote, "Sprightly animation about a student’s attempt to stop the destruction of a woodland leans into Disney’s love of anthropomorphism and riffs amusingly on Avatar."



How are viewers reacting on social media?

Meanwhile, people on social media have been sharing their excitement about the film after seeing clips and reading reviews of it.

One person said, "Prediction. No one sees this movie except for 25-35 year old adults because this is who this is made for."

"I hope the animation fans doesnt immediately forgot this movie's existence now Toy Story 5's trailer is out," a second person wrote.

A third person posted, "This is as high as the score for The Incredibles btw."

When is the release date?

Hoppers opens exclusively in cinemas on March 6, 2026.

