Scary Movie 6 is Gen Z's first 'Scary Movie' – and it shows

The Scary Movie 6 trailer has officially dropped, marking the return of the famed franchise after a 13-year hiatus.

Now, as many millennials know, the Scary Movie films aren't actually meant to be scary – they're comedic, satirical takes on some of Hollywood’s hits. The new film hints at playful jabs towards some of the industry's biggest horror titles, including M3GAN, Wednesday, Get Out and Scream.

But for many in younger generations, this sixth instalment will be their first time experiencing the wild world of the franchise.

When the trailer hit social media, some Gen Z viewers expressed their disappointment, complaining that the film didn't seem scary at all. One wrote: "This y’all definition of scary??"

Another quipped: "I don't know if it's just me, but it's not scary."

Meanwhile, many others couldn't contain their excitement for what's to come in the new release.

"It’s been a while since I’ve laughed or even chuckled during a trailer, and this one broke that streak. I’m excited to laugh and just have a good time watching it," one responded.

Another millennial noted: "It’s been 10+ years and they’re finally giving us what we want. The Wayans brothers being back is the only reason this works. If Brenda and Cindy don’t have at least one unhinged fight scene, I don’t want it."

Scary Movie 6 is directed by Michael Tiddes and written by Marlon, Shawn, and Keenen Ivory Wayans, with Rick Alvarez on board.

The cast is full of familiar faces: Jon Abrahams, Lochlyn Munro, Cheri Oteri, Dave Sheridan, Damon Wayans Jr., Anthony Anderson, and Chris Elliott.

Scary Movie 6 is set to hit cinemas on 12 June 2026.

