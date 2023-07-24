How to buy the 'I am Kenough' hoodie from the Barbie movie

By now you may have already seen the Barbie movie which has become a smash hit at the box office but if you haven't - fear not. The film is likely to be in cinemas for quite a while given its early success.

Regardless of whether you have seen the movie or not, we're sure you are aware of the cultural sensation that it has sparked especially. around Ryan Gosling's Ken who arguably steals the movie from lead star Margot Robbie.

Despite Gosling's charming and charismatic performance, people are also obsessed with getting their hands on Ken merchandise, specifically the 'Kenough' sweatshirt and hoodie, which Ken wears in the movie.

The fleece hoodie features a tye-dyed design and the phrase 'I am Kenough.' One fan after seeing the film: "Ryan Gosling (Ken) wearing the ' I am Kenough.' hoodie at the end! I need that so dope."





Well, the good news is that you can buy the hoodie on the Mattel Creations website but you won't be able to get your hands on any of them until August when they will start to be shipped.

The rather fetching hoodie costs £58 ($60) but that is the only garment that Mattel is selling. If you do want to get our hands on other 'Kenough' merchandise you can seek out unofficially third-party outlets

Sites such as Eletees, Zerelam, Etsy, and eBay are all selling their own Kenough merchandise at a much cheaper price than what is available on Mattel.

However, if you would rather get your hands on the officially hoodie you might have to wait a while as Mattel currently only has size small available.

