Indie band forced to change their name by EasyJet following lawsuit

A British indie band formally known as Easy Life was forced to change its name after the company behind easyJet threatened legal action.

Last year, the band (now renamed Hard Life) said easyGroup was suing them, leaving them feeling "angry and powerless."

"If our name affects them that much, I'll walk away from it - because it's not worth it," the band's frontman Murray Matravers told BBC News.

The Leicester band took to Instagram at the time with a statement: "Never imagined having to do this but we've no choice but to address the situation we find ourselves in.

"As some of you have already discovered, we are being sued. easyJet are suing us for being called Easy Life. They're forcing us to change our name or take up a costly legal battle which we could never afford."

The band expressed their disappointment about the legal threat, given their efforts to establish their brand.

"I'm certain in no way have we ever affected their business," they continued, and while they "find the whole situation hilarious," they felt "virtually powerless against such a massive corporation."

However, when the band spoke to NME earlier this year, they believed the legal battle had "actually been a good thing" as they were able to "reach people that would never have heard of our band before."

Making a return with the new band name and their song 'Tears,' they wrote on X/Twitter: "Hey it’s been a while. Safe to say the last 9 months haven’t been easy. New song ‘tears’ out now."

