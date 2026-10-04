A Formula One marshal has gone viral in a brilliant photo after entertaining the crowd as the start of the Bahrain GP in Malaysia was delayed.

Because of the conflict in the Middle East, the scheduled Bahrain GP at Sakhir in April was postponed. The race was rescheduled for the weekend of 2-4 October but in a different location.

The race is taking place at the famous Sepang circuit in Malaysia, a driver and fan favourite, and is still being branded as the Bahrain GP.

The race was due to start at 8am BST (3am PT / 12midnight ET) but was delayed because of heavy rain, meaning it was too wet for the cars to safely race.

While the fans were waiting for the race to start, marshals were out on track brushing some of the water off the tarmac.

And one has gone viral after being spotted riding his broom while jumping in the air - and the memes have been writing themselves.

On a post in the Formula One Subreddit, one said: "You're a marshal, Harry."

"Expecto Petronas," added a second.

A third declared: "The timing of this photo is sending me."

"Let them race on brooms," a fourth pleaded.

And a fifth said: "F1 Quidditch would sell out."

After the delayed start, Red Bull driver Max Verstappen won a thrilling Grand Prix, with Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli extending his lead at the top of the championship with a second place finish after his team-mate George Russell suffered a DNF while running in third.

Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton rounded out the podium positions with a stellar drive after being more than a minute off the lead at one stage, having started the race on the wrong tyres.

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