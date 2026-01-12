Industry Season 4 is here (or at least the first episode is), and viewers are ready to embrace the chaos and drama as we re-enter the unpredictable world of finance once more - and it seems the stakes are higher than ever.

"At the top of their game and living the lives they set out to have as Pierpoint grads, Harper (Myha’la) and Yasmin (Marisa Abela) are drawn into a high-stakes, globetrotting cat-and-mouse game when a splashy fintech darling bursts onto the London scene," reads the synopsis for the new season, co-produced by the BBC and HBO Max.

"As Yasmin navigates her relationship with tech founder Sir Henry Muck (Kit Harington) and Harper is pulled into the orbit of enigmatic executive Whitney Halberstram (Max Minghella), their twisted friendship begins to warp and ignite under the pressure of money, power and the desire to be on top."

What could possibly go wrong? We'll have to tune in and find out.

What are critics saying about Industry season 4?

(L-R) Harper (Myha’la) and Yasmin (Marisa Abela) in season 4, episode 1 Simon Ridgway/HBO

Ahead of its release, Industry Season 4 received a lot of buzz from critics, and currently it has a 95 per cent critics' score on film and TV review aggregate website Rotten Tomatoes.

The Independent's Nick Hilton called it "unflinching, merciless five-star television."

"In its fourth season, Industry feels like a show with a clear identity. Human nature in all its beautiful ugliness. But Down and Kay keep expanding the canvas, bringing new players in while exiting others," he wrote.

The Guardian's Hannah J Davies also rated it five stars, and described the new series as "truly twisted, top-tier television."

"It may only be January, but you already know this banking drama is going to be one of the year’s best shows – a daring, debauched and jaw-dropping treat," she said.

"You may not always like what you see, you may not always know what they’re saying, and you may not always like how you feel. But in the end, the season’s honest appraisal of their new world and our persisting one is so clear it’ll send you soaring," said Indie Wire's Ben Travers, who graded the series an A-.

Screen Rant's Graham Guttmann says this season "may be its most brutal yet" for those who love Yasmin and Harper, and gave it a 9/10.

"There are major character shifts that serve as a testament to the foundation built by all involved, from Abela and Myha'la's performances to Down and Kay's thorny and compelling scripts. Once again, the pair write themselves into a corner, but now, the best part of Industry is watching how they'll thrash and claw their way out of it and who will survive the bloodshed."

What are fans saying about Industry season 4?

Harper (Myha’la) in season 4, episode 1 Simon Ridgway/HBO

Upon the release of the first episode, Industry fans were hyped and took to social media to share their excitement at seeing what Harper and Yasmin are up to, and see the ups and downs of their rocky friendship.

One person said, "Just finished the first episode of season 4 of Industry," with the Drew Barrymore rain meme.





"#seated for episode 1 of industry season 4," a second person wrote.













A third person posted, "Big Harper Stern energy right out the gate thank you GOD #IndustrySeason4."









"FINALLY FINISHED INDUSTRY SEASON 4 PREMIERE EPISODE AND WE ARE SO BACK U GUISE!!!! IT WAS F***ING AWESOME," a fourth person commented.





Someone else posted, "Oh my god they COOKED with Industry Season 4."

Where can I watch Industry season 4?

In the US, HBO has announced that the new season will be released on January 11 at 9pm, with the new episodes out weekly.

Meanwhile, UK viewers can watch Industry Season 4 on BBC iPlayer.

Elsewhere from Indy100, Most iconic Golden Globes moments of all time, and Heated Rivalry star says closeted athletes are reaching out.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.