Blake Lively praised for celebrating breast pumping in public

Blake Lively has been applauded for her recent Instagram post where she was breast pumping in public.

The 36-year-old actor posted the candid snaps from her post-partum trip to Disneyland Paris which she described as one of her highlights of last year.

In the second photo, Lively can be seen posing with everyone's favourite rodent chef Remy as well as Emile from Disney’s 2007 film Ratatouille.

Lively sported a long-sleeve yellow T-shirt, Mickey Mouse ears and sneakers while she also had her breast pump attached to her hip.

"2023 Highlights: pumping at @disneylandparis 🥛 Cheers Remy," she wrote as the post caption.

Since sharing the photos, fellow mums have been praising Lively for normalising breast pumping in public.

One person wrote: "Thank you for pumping in public and helping to make a positive change for the next generation of pumping moms out there!

"I’m hoping that by the time my daughters become moms they’ll live in a society where moms feel comfortable and empowered to take care of their babies wherever they are.

They added: "The more people see women breastfeeding in public, the more normal it becomes, so thank you for being a part of that."

"What a good influence! Normalizing breastfeeding and pumping," another person said.

Someone else replied: "This is the best. We mamas pump anywhere!"

"Love normalizing pumping in public," a fourth person commented.

Lively confirmed the birth of her fourth child with husband and fellow actor Ryan Reynolds in February last year and they also share three daughters together - James, Inez and Betty.

