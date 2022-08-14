The comedian Jerry Sadowitz has had his show at this year's Edinburgh Fringe Festival cancelled following complaints for audience members and staff at the venue where the American-Scottish stand-up and magician was performing.
The 60-year-olds whose shows are well known for their extremely controversial content was performing at The Pleasance with his show 'Jerry Sadowitz: Not for Anyone'. The show carried a warning the audience members beforehand reading: "strong language and themes some may find distressing."
It is claimed that Sadowitz used racist language during the set and at one point exposed his penis to the audience. After it was announced that the show had been cancelled for the remainder of the festival Sadowitz tweeted: "Did a show last night, 75 mins, thought it went well. Didn’t see any walkouts. Today I’m told my show’s been cancelled. Great stuff. I’m truly sorry for everyone who travelled to see the show tonight.”
In a statement the director of the Pleasance, Anthony Alderson, said: "The Pleasance is a venue that champions freedom of speech and we do not censor comedians’ material.
"While we acknowledge that Jerry Sadowitz has often been controversial, the material presented at his first show is not acceptable and does not align with our values. This type of material has no place on the festival and the Pleasance will not be presenting his second and final show."
As Sadowtitz's shows are known to always include edgy content and jokes, a fierce debate has been sparked on social media with people questioning why someone went to controversial knowing that they might be offended and that nudity is not uncommon in shows at the Fringe.
\u201cIf the cancelling of Jerry Sadowitz\u2019s Edinburgh show is about nudity then loads of other shows should get cancelled too. (This \u2b07\ufe0f from 2018.) If it\u2019s about content... then let grown adults Google acts before they buy tickets. It\u2019s not difficult \n\nhttps://t.co/1GV9IUUAAD\u201d— Viv Groskop (@Viv Groskop) 1660417514
\u201cI've seen Jerry Sadowitz perform four times. Each gig was more offensive than the last. No one complained because that's what Jerry does. Have a listen.\u201d— Jeremy Vine (@Jeremy Vine) 1660406324
\u201cPeople going to see Jerry Sadowitz then complaining it was Jerry Sadowitz is peak Edinburgh Fringe.\u201d— JCS (@JCS) 1660467214
\u201ctonight's jerry sadowitz fringe show is cancelled after a number of complaints from audience members last night which throws up the question "what kind of show did they think they'd paid to see?"\u201d— euan mccolm (@euan mccolm) 1660389318
\u201cSomeone hold me, I'm dying of irony!! \n\nJerry Sadowitz has had his final night on the Edi fringe cancelled.\n\nGlinner here is suggesting its about him refusing to bend to 'men in wigs'.\n\nOne of the actual reasons was...\n\n....*drum roll*....\n\nHe flashed his PENIS at the audience!!!\u201d— Joss Prior \ud83c\udf08Non-Menstrual Witch\ud83c\udf08 (@Joss Prior \ud83c\udf08Non-Menstrual Witch\ud83c\udf08) 1660407116
\u201cWho the f*ck goes to see Jerry Sadowitz then complains?! Were they expecting Michael McIntyre? \ud83d\ude02\u201d— David Edgar (@David Edgar) 1660390369
\u201cSo the The Pleasnace at the Edinburgh fringe just cancelled Jerry Sadowitz\u2019s show. \n\nThe fringe is over. That\u2019s it. Done. No point. \n\nAnd the next fucking comedian with a guardian column who tells us this isn\u2019t a problem can go fuck themselves\u201d— Jonathan Pie (@Jonathan Pie) 1660423924
Others disagreed.
\u201cI don\u2019t care about the Jerry Sadowitz thing. Maybe he deserved to have his show cancelled, maybe he didn\u2019t. But the self-importance of comedians never ceases to amaze. Some bloke being told he can\u2019t wank on stage really isn\u2019t the end of the world\u201d— Richard (@Richard) 1660477602
\u201c"Offensive" vs "loveable" comedians, compare and contrast: despite me heckling him, Jerry Sadowitz flashed his dick out to the whole audience, Eddie Izzard, meanwhile, hasn't done that.\u201d— Beth \ud83c\udff3\ufe0f\u200d\u26a7\ufe0f\ud83c\udf49\u2602\ud83d\udc9c (@Beth \ud83c\udff3\ufe0f\u200d\u26a7\ufe0f\ud83c\udf49\u2602\ud83d\udc9c) 1660466095
\u201cI have a controversial view on Jerry Sadowitz. How about before unleashing online fury, we wait till we know more than what one unnamed audience member told the Scottish Sun? A lot of assumptions being made\u201d— Paul Sinha (@Paul Sinha) 1660473982
Sadowitz was famously attacked on stage and knocked out at a comedy festival in Montreal after he made comments about French-Canadians. He has previously made jokes and Nelson Mandela, Christopher Reeve and Linda McCartney. His 1987 Edinburgh Fringe show was recorded and released as a record but was pulled from sale after claiming Jimmy Savile was a peadophile.
