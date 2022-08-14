The comedian Jerry Sadowitz has had his show at this year's Edinburgh Fringe Festival cancelled following complaints for audience members and staff at the venue where the American-Scottish stand-up and magician was performing.

The 60-year-olds whose shows are well known for their extremely controversial content was performing at The Pleasance with his show 'Jerry Sadowitz: Not for Anyone'. The show carried a warning the audience members beforehand reading: "strong language and themes some may find distressing."

It is claimed that Sadowitz used racist language during the set and at one point exposed his penis to the audience. After it was announced that the show had been cancelled for the remainder of the festival Sadowitz tweeted: "Did a show last night, 75 mins, thought it went well. Didn’t see any walkouts. Today I’m told my show’s been cancelled. Great stuff. I’m truly sorry for everyone who travelled to see the show tonight.”

In a statement the director of the Pleasance, Anthony Alderson, said: "The Pleasance is a venue that champions freedom of speech and we do not censor comedians’ material.

"While we acknowledge that Jerry Sadowitz has often been controversial, the material presented at his first show is not acceptable and does not align with our values. This type of material has no place on the festival and the Pleasance will not be presenting his second and final show."

As Sadowtitz's shows are known to always include edgy content and jokes, a fierce debate has been sparked on social media with people questioning why someone went to controversial knowing that they might be offended and that nudity is not uncommon in shows at the Fringe.





























Others disagreed.











Sadowitz was famously attacked on stage and knocked out at a comedy festival in Montreal after he made comments about French-Canadians. He has previously made jokes and Nelson Mandela, Christopher Reeve and Linda McCartney. His 1987 Edinburgh Fringe show was recorded and released as a record but was pulled from sale after claiming Jimmy Savile was a peadophile.

