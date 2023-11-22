Jim Carrey isn't returning to make Grinch sequel, despite rumours

How the Grinch Stole Christmas(2000) is a certified Christmas classic, and recently there was a lot of excitement when rumours began to swirl that Jim Carrey was reprising the role of the green grouch.



However, despite these reports about a sequel to the festive film, it seems that Carrey has no plans to revisit the iconic character.

The rep for the 61-year-old actor told People that the rumoured reports are inaccurate.

"There is no truth to Jim reprising his role as the Grinch in a sequel to The Grinch," Carrey's rep said.

To play the role in the adaptation of Dr. Seuss's 1957 book, Carrey was covered head-to-toe in green fur as well as prosthetics which was so uncomfortable for the actor that he was trained by a CIA torture expert to endure wearing it on set.

All in all, the process of transforming into the Grinch took eight and a half hours in total, according to Carrey who compared the makeover to "being buried alive every day” while head make-up artist Rick Baker said it took around two and a half hours.

"Literally the makeup was like being buried alive everyday," Carrey said when he appeared as a guest on The Graham Norton Show back in 2014.





"I went back to my trailer and put my leg through the wall, and I told [director] Ron Howard I couldn't do the movie. Then [producer] Brian Grazer came in, and being the fix-it man, came up with a brilliant idea to hire a gentleman who is trained to teach CIA operatives how to endure torture. And so that's how I got through 'The Grinch."



The expert gave him the following advice: "Eat everything you see. If you’re freaking out and you start to spiral downwards, turn the television on, change a pattern, have someone you know come up and smack you in the head, punch yourself in the leg or smoke as much as you possibly can."

Meanwhile, this along with Carrey saying during interviews for Sonic the Hedgehog 2 last year that he was "retiring" from acting after a career spanning four decades.

"It depends," he told Access Hollywood.

"If the angels bring some sort of script that's written in gold ink, that says to me that it's going to be really important for people to see, I might continue down the road. But I'm taking a break."



"I really like my quiet life, and I really love putting paint on canvas, and I really love my spiritual life, and I feel like — and this is something you might never hear another celebrity say as long as time exists – I have enough," he added. "I've done enough. I am enough."

So there you have it no Grinch sequel, unfortunately.

