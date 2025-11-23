It was an incident which was met with international condemnation, and now Johnson Wen – the Australian slammed for bypassing security and grabbing Ariana Grande on the yellow carpet in Singapore – has been banned from re-entering the country.

Local outlet The Straits Times reported the news on Sunday (23 November) - the same day Wen was deported back to Australia - citing comments issued to it by the nation's Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA).

It comes after he was handed a nine day jail sentence over his actions at the Asian premiere of Wicked: For Good on 17 November.

Wen, known online as ‘Pyjama Man’, was seen jumping over the barrier at the event on 13 November and rushed towards Grande, with Erivo intervening to wrestle the 26-year-old off the “thank u, next” singer.

The influencer – who has also invaded stages at performances from Katy Perry, The Weeknd and The Chainsmokers – only angered people further when he shared a video of the incident on Instagram and thanked Grande for “letting me jump on the yellow carpet with you”.

Wen was arrested and charged with being a public nuisance the next day, and pleaded guilty to the charge on Monday.

According to Channel News Asia, Wen said in mitigation that he “won’t do it again”, and when District Judge Christopher Goh asked if he was “just paying lip service”, the influencer insisted he is “going to stop”.

Sentencing Wen, Judge Goh said: “It does not appear that you had faced any sort of consequences for your past acts, and perhaps you thought that the same will occur here – that is to say, you would have suffered no consequences for the same acts here.

“Mr Wen, you are wrong. You should be mindful that there are always consequences for one’s actions.

"It was fortunate that something bad did not occur. You seem to be attention-seeking, thinking only of yourself and not the safety of others when committing these acts.”

And as news of Wen’s imprisonment begins to circulate online, people have expressed their delight at the judge telling the influencer that he hoped jail time would end his behaviour “for good” – whether that’s an intentional reference to the name of the Wicked reference or otherwise:

Wicked: For Good, which follows on from last year’s Wicked, was released in cinemas on Friday (21 November).

