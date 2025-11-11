London is changed 'For Good' as Wicked cast walk the yellow brick road at premiere

London got a fairy-tale makeover for the European premiere of Wicked: For Good, as stars such as Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo walked the yellow brick road-style carpet in the heart of Leicester Square.

The venue was transformed into the magical Emerald City, complete with themed décor and enthusiastic fans lining the route.

Grande and Erivo turned heads in gothic-glam gowns, marking the event’s stylish celebration of the highly anticipated sequel.

The film hits UK screens on 21 November, and this dazzling premiere night underlines just how much London’s own “yellow brick road” moment came to life.

