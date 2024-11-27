Jude Law reveals the cottage in The Holiday ‘doesn't exist’

The Holiday is undoubtedly a Christmas rom-com classic, and with the festive season fast approaching, it’s almost time to watch it again (if you haven’t done so already).

The 2006 film stars Jude Law, Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet, and Jack Black and tells the story of what happens when two women — one from LA and the other from Surrey — swap homes.

Law, who plays Diaz’s love interest and Winslet’s brother, will definitely shatter a few hearts this Christmas by revealing some behind-the-scenes tidbits about the movie, including a shocking detail about one of the homes.

“I find it just, honestly, glorious,” Law told BBC Radio 2 about the film’s popularity with film fanatics.

When the conversation shifted to the idea of possibly renting the Surrey home for Christmas, Law shared a shocking confession.

“That cottage doesn’t exist,” he declared.

The film’s director, Nancy Meyes, “is a bit of a perfectionist,” he added.

“She toured that whole area and didn’t quite find the chocolate box cottage she’s looking for,” he shared. “So she just [rented] a field and drew it and had someone build it.

“We were shooting in the winter here,” the 51-year-old said of shooting parts of the film in the UK. “Every time I’d go in that door, we’d cut, and we shot the interiors in LA about three months later.”

He said: “Just burst the bubble. Sorry!”

Last Christmas a viral fan theory caught wind, with viewers claiming that Iris (Winslet) and Amanda (Diaz) are actually dead, and the entire film is just their souls tying up loose ends before passing on.

And if you think that's bleak, there was an even more sinister theory on Reddit.

Rather than Iris and Amanda being deceased, the theory suggests brother and sister Graham and Iris are conspiring to kill Amanda and steal her money .

"Kate Winslet and Jude Law are laying a trap where he will seduce Cameron Diaz, marry her, kill her, and inherit her fortune," one user wrote.

We don’t know which one is more shocking!

