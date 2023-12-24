Fan theories believe The Holiday has a darker meaning

The Holidayhas become a favourite amongst many households since its 2006 release, but what if we told you the story might actually be a lot darker than you first thought?



In case you've forgotten, The Holiday follows Iris (Kate Winslet) and Amanda (Cameron Diaz) as they swap houses with each other over the holidays to experience something different to escape from various men in their lives.

Well, there might be more to it according to new fan theories.

Some are claiming that Iris and Amanda are actually dead, and the entire film is just their souls tying up loose ends before passing on'.

One user on EW.com explained this theory, recalling Iris finding out her ex is engaged and Amanda's chest pains after breaking up with her boyfriend.

"What if these two women, thousands of miles and several time zones away, shuffled off their mortal coils at the same time," the user wrote.

"Both Iris and Amanda have unfinished emotional business to resolve, and so the fates have ordained that they get a bit of time, a holiday, if you will, to sort themselves out before they're able to move on."

And if you think that's dark, over on Reddit there's an even more sinister theory.

Rather than Iris and Amanda being deceased, the theory suggests brother and sister Graham (Jude Law) and Iris, are conspiring to kill Amanda and steal her money.

"Kate Winslet and Jude Law are laying a trap where he will seduce Cameron Diaz, marry her, kill her, and inherit her fortune," one user wrote.

When Graham shares with Amanda that his first wife passed away, we aren't told how, and this Reddit user thinks it's dark indeed.

"Jude Law already murdered his first wife so he could inherit her house," he suggested.

"Now he and his sister have used the house swap scheme to get Cameron Diaz into their town, while Kate Winslet can investigate and make sure Cameron has enough money and property (and no family/entanglements) to be worth the effort of seducing her and then disposing of her."

When Iris turns up to Amanda's house in L.A. she is overjoyed by how huge it is - very different to her cottage in Surrey - and the theory suggests her joy is because "she know she and Jude have hit the jackpot."

“Meanwhile, Jude carefully sets up an ‘accidental’ meeting and manipulates Cameron to develop a relationship and get his claws into her.

“Everything that follows is orchestrated to carry out their plot.”

Not the happiest of theories, but what do you think? Hopefully we haven't ruined Jude Law for you, if such a thing is possible.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.