Streamers Kai Cenat and Adin Ross slam Lil Nas X over Christian imagery

Lil Nas X has released the new music video for his new song ‘J Christ’, which depicts him as Jesus on the cross.

It’s one of the most-talked about new releases of the year so far – but streamers Kai Cenat and Adin Ross have made it very clear that they aren’t fans.

The streamers have millions of fans between them and represent two of the biggest names on the platforms Twitch and Kick.

Both slammed the singer and rapper Lil Nas X after seeing promo images from the single before it was released on Friday (January 12).

Speaking during a recent stream about the singer, Cenat said: “He’s extremely disrespectful. He disrespected God himself… he disrespected the whole culture.”

Ross also hit out at Lil Nas X and accused him of showing “disrespect” – while also claiming that the rapper is going to hell because of his sexuality in a homophobic message during a stream.

“I ain’t gonna lie bro. I’m just going to get straight into it,” he said. “First of all, you’re gay. You’re automatically going to hell. Second of all, this s*** is not okay. It’s just not okay, bro. Listen, this s*** is not it.”

He added: “I got a lot of people that are close to me in my chat, and we not rocking with this s***. It’s super disrespectful. It’s wrong. Burn, baby, burn.”

The video for ‘J Christ’ features Lil Nas X on the cross impersonating Jesus Christ, while the video also features impersonators of celebrities such as Taylor Swift and Kanye West.

