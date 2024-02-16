Kanye West fans accuse Apple of 'sabotage' after Vultures decision

Kanye 'Ye' West fans are convinced Apple was trying to "sabotage" the artist after temporarily dropping his number one album Vultures.

The music platform and iTunes reportedly dropped the album just five days after its release with no given explanation. However, Vultures is now said to have returned in recent hours.

Reports suggested it was a result of the distributor working to remove it from streaming services after West allegedly uploaded it without permission.

"Late last year, FUGA was presented with the opportunity to release Vultures 1," a FUGA spokesperson told Billboard. "Exercising our judgment in the ordinary course of business, we declined to do so."



The spokesperson continued: "On Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, a long-standing FUGA client delivered the album Vultures 1 through the platform’s automated processes, violating our service agreement. Therefore, FUGA is actively working with its DSP partners and the client to remove Vultures 1 from our systems."

It comes after West told Taylor Swift fans he is not their enemy.

In an Instagram post earlier this week, West shared an image posted to X/Twitter. It showed someone had alerted others of a "Swiftie emergency" and explained that Beyoncé’s new single ‘Texas Hold ‘Em' is currently challenging West for number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The post urged Swifties to mobilise and stream Beyoncé’s single in order to block West from achieving the chart position, claiming that the star "dragged Taylor".

In response, West explained he was on Swift’s side when producer Scooter Braun bought the rights to her masters before calling her an inspiration.

“SHE AND BEYONCÉ ARE BIG INSPIRATIONS TO ALL MUSICIANS WE ALWAYS SAY HOW BOTH SELL OUT TOURS AND MOVIES," he wrote.

"ALSO, I’M SURE I’VE BEEN FAR MORE HELPFUL TO TAYLOR SWIFT’S CAREER THAN HARMFUL.

"TO ALL TAYLOR SWIFT FANS I AM NOT YOUR ENEMY UUUM IM NOT YOUR FRIEND EITHER THOUGH LOL."

Indy100 reached out to Kanye West's representative and Apple for comment

